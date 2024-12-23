In 2023, one user of Tessa, an AI chatbot deployed by the National Eating Disorders Association, shared her experience. The purpose of this chatbot was to provide advice and help those struggling with an eating disorder. When she asked Tessa how it supports people with eating disorders, it replied by giving her tips on how to lose weight. This advice could be detrimental to those trying to recover from an eating disorder because it triggers negative thoughts about body image. This situation emphasizes the importance of informed consent and human assistance. Despite all the benefits of AI, it isn’t perfect. Users should know this and understand that they can’t take every AI-generated response at face value.