After being sidelined because of an ACL injury during the Knights’ Nine-Player tournament runner-up finish a year ago, Reiland has come back with a vengeance. The senior running back rushed for 366 yards on 17 carries with five touchdowns and also caught a 45-yard touchdown pass in Kingsland’s 38-28 victory over Houston in the regular-season finale. “Sitting out last year was extremely tough for Zach but he brought a great attitude to practice each day and helped the team in any way he could,” Knights coach Matt Kolling said. “He spent many hours in the weight room getting his knee and his body ready for this year.”