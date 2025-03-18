Possible hockey museum move: Another example of small towns getting the short end of the stick

Now, halls of fame don’t just get plunked down here or there at random. The Pro Football Hall of Fame is in Canton, Ohio, because that’s where the NFL was founded. Every Little Leaguer dreams of making it to Cooperstown, the place in New York where, legend has it, the first game of baseball was played. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is in Cleveland, Ohio, home of Alan Freed, the disc jockey who first called rock ’n’ roll “rock and roll.” The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is in Springfield, Mass., the town where Dr. James Naismith nailed a peach basket to the wall at either end of a local gym, tossed in a soccer ball and, in 1891, a new sport was born.