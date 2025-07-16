Opinion | The racist, Islamophobic attacks against Fateh and Mamdani are shameless and gaining traction

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Hardly had our tears dried from the brutal killing of Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, when another wave of hate followed. This time, the primary targets are two young political trailblazers who happen to be Muslim: Zohran Mamdani, who recently won the Democratic primary for New York City mayor, and Omar Fateh, who is running for mayor of Minneapolis.
The same hostility that took the lives of the Hortmans now appears in a different form as a steady stream of racist and Islamophobic attacks. This rhetoric is not confined to fringe groups. It is public, shameless and gaining traction.
Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles tweeted, “Zohran ‘little muhammad’ Mamdani is an antisemitic, socialist, communist who will destroy the great City of New York. He needs to be DEPORTED. Which is why I am calling for him to be subject to denaturalization proceedings.”
Forget that Mamdani is a U.S. citizen. He is being called a foreigner.
New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik called Mamdani “an antisemitic, jihadist, Communist candidate.” A prominent media personality claimed he was “literally supported by terrorists.” And President Donald Trump, in his usual bombastic style, called Mamdani a Communist lunatic and commented that Mamdani looks “terrible,” his voice is “grating” and he is “not very smart.”
In Minnesota, Omar Fateh faced the same venom within 24 hours of announcing his platform. Earlier this week, Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA wrote that Muslims are commanded to take over governments, calling Fateh part of an “Islamic takeover.” The next day, Matt Walsh of the Daily Wire declared, “He was born in America, but he’s not actually an American.”