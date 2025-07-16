Morris: A national bigot lobs a spitwad at the Minneapolis mayoral race

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Start with this simple proposition:
If your first response to a Muslim-American candidate for public office is to question their loyalty to America, the problem isn’t them — it’s you. Bearing that in mind, the fairly quiet mayoral race underway in Minneapolis received a rancid but telling dose of national attention this week when noted MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk launched an Islamophobic tirade against Minneapolis mayoral candidate Omar Fateh, who currently serves in the Minnesota Senate.
In a social media attack, Kirk, cofounder and executive director of Turning Point USA, accused Fateh — a Somali American and the first Muslim to serve in the state Senate — of participating in an “Islamic takeover” of the U.S. government.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, campaigning for a third term in office, was quick to condemn Kirk’s comments. Frey, who is Jewish, called Fateh “a proud American who is running because, like me, he loves Minneapolis.”
“I’m proud that Minneapolis is a place where he can run for mayor against me on his own merits — and that this kind of bigotry is widely rejected across our great city,” Frey wrote on social media.
Other mayoral candidates also quickly chimed in to register their contempt for the dangerous hatred on display. That is encouraging. Coming in the wake of the political violence that recently unfolded in Minnesota, the show of solidarity wasn’t lost on Fateh or others.