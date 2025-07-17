Opinion | IRS shouldn’t allow churches to endorse candidates

Second, the Johnson Amendment only limits partisan activity by charitable nonprofits — not by individuals. Faith leaders can still endorse candidates as private citizens, just like anyone else. If an organization wants to get involved in the partisan side of elections, it can choose a different IRS status — one that doesn’t allow tax-deductible donations. That’s the tradeoff: If you want the public benefit of tax exemption, you take on the public responsibility of staying nonpartisan.