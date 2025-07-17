Opinion | IRS shouldn’t allow churches to endorse candidates

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
For decades, I’ve worked alongside nonprofits committed to strengthening their communities through civic engagement. I am truly dismayed by the IRS’ recent proposal to allow churches to endorse political candidates while maintaining their tax-exempt nonprofit status, by claiming the bedrock principle of nonprofit nonpartisanship unconstitutional. This outcome would undermine decades of established law and threaten the core of what makes the nonprofit sector one of the last truly safe, nonpartisan spaces in American life.
At the heart of this issue is the Johnson Amendment, a 1954 federal law that prohibits tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations (“charitable nonprofits”), including churches, from endorsing or opposing political candidates.
Granting this carve-out to churches might seem narrow, but the exemption would lay the groundwork for future efforts to expand partisan activity across the nonprofit sector. Once that door is open, even slightly, it will be hard to close.
Nonprofits are deeply woven into the fabric of our country, from veterans support and arts organizations, to faith-based child care and after school programs. The nonprofit sector is one of the few remaining spaces in our country where people of all political beliefs can come together around shared goals — like caring for elders, helping young people thrive and protecting the environment.
Remaining nonpartisan does not mean staying silent. Nonprofits regularly and successfully advocate for issues like housing, health care and education — informing lawmakers and shaping better policy. They do this without endorsing candidates and are better for it. Being able to work with lawmakers from all parties is an important and essential part of how nonprofits operate and it strengthens our democracy.
Nonprofits offer lawmakers on-the-ground insight into how government systems like health care and education actually function. They highlight policy gaps and unintended consequences, and — because they are rooted in communities — can surface concerns and priorities from people who would otherwise be excluded from policy conversations.