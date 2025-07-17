Opinion | Plato’s lessons on government and tyranny are still relevant, 2,400 years later

Plato tells us that democracy is the most beautiful form of government. Anyone can rule if elected and those who want no part of rule can avoid it. Freedom is the hallmark of democracy, and freedom is its undoing as well. Demagogues talk their way into office by convincing enough voters. They become autocratic tyrants by abusing their power, helping their friends, hurting their enemies and by abandoning anyone who dares to disagree with them — even former friends and allies. And, Plato tells us, the first thing the autocrat does is stir up a war so that everyone feels the need for a leader.