Opinion | Plato’s lessons on government and tyranny are still relevant, 2,400 years later

Everybody knows philosophy is useless. Philosophers have their heads in the clouds having nothing to do with events on the ground. Parents of university students want their kids to earn MD, JD or MBA degrees, not a philosophy degree.
I have been teaching philosophy to undergraduates for over 40 years. Current events call me back to Plato, the preeminent philosopher of the Western tradition, who lived in the fourth century BCE in Greece. Near the end of his most famous work, his Republic — well beyond where my students (and most readers) stop reading — Plato offers insights that would serve us well were we to take them seriously.
I’m referring to Plato’s description of five types of government: 1) rule by the best, 2) rule by those reputed to be best, 3) rule by the wealthy, 4) rule by democracy and 5) rule by tyranny. He tells us that each type of government ultimately degenerates into the next.
The most desirable government, “rule by the best,” requires the most competent leader available, one with a strong sense of fairness and the good judgment needed to implement it. The best leaders are hard to find but clearly serve the advantage of the governed, not themselves.
Unfortunately every government decays with time, even the best. The best leader gets old and dies. Historically, it is not uncommon for the leader’s son to inherit rule, though the right to rule sometimes falls to a daughter, an assistant or a friend of the deceased “best” ruler.
Rule by the best degenerates into rule by reputation. The new leader’s authority comes not by competence, fairness and good judgment, but by having been related to or associated with the best.