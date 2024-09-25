The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Also: For the final gig of the season at Surly Festival Field, Brooklyn-based Lake Street Dive touts this summer’s feel-good pop/soul “Good Together,” its first album of original material without Minneapolis-reared cofounder Mike “McDuck” Olson (7 p.m., $55 and up); the beloved-in-Minnesota Texas singer/songwriter Ruthie Foster makes good on an Aug. 24 cancellation supporting her new Sun Records release “Mileage” (7 p.m. the Dakota, $40-$50); after the cancellation of the NBNL bash last month, North Loop will hope for better results with the Borough Block Party featuring the soul-powered Mae Simpson Band and fun tribute groups Viva Knievel, Private Oates and more (noon-10 p.m., 700 block of Washington Av. N., Mpls., free); Seattle’s roller-coaster-y rockers Sunny Day Real Estate are back out on tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their debut album “Diary” (8 p.m. the Fillmore, $56); after some high-profile festival gigs earlier this year, Georgia’s electronic music star Porter Robinson is playing headlining dates with a full band (8 p.m. the Armory, $50); Extreme Records’ 30th anniversary concert series continues with Michigan punk vets the Spits, the Urinals and more (7 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $30); Minneapolis indie-rap mainstay Sean Anonymous is celebrating the fifth anniversary of his gripping, personal LP “Anti/Social” with a vinyl re-release party and openers Greg Grease and North Dakota’s Dakotah Faye (9 p.m. Icehouse, $15-$20).