Koerth: Overcrowded classrooms aren’t a solution to balancing Minneapolis Public Schools’ budget

When Courtney Bailey-Tetevi was a kid in Chicago, her firefighter father would drop in randomly at her grade school to check up on her. “He never caught me misbehaving,” she said. “He never caught me out of line.” Now a mom of three boys, she’s continued this tradition, regularly stopping by her younger sons’ Northside grade school, Bryn Mawr in Minneapolis. But while her sons continue to meet family expectations, Bailey-Tetevi has noticed a change this year as she walked through the halls and sat in on classrooms. “I’ve seen children having emotional breakdowns,” she said. “I’ve seen these poor little babies crying.” On one visit, she found a little girl hiding in a bathroom who told Bailey-Tetevi that she didn’t want to go back to class because she just didn’t feel comfortable.