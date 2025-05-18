Outstanding pitching has sparked Twins during their 13-game winning streak

MILWAUKEE — There's no mystery regarding what has sparked the Minnesota Twins on their 13-game winning streak.
Their pitching staff is on a roll unlike any before in Twins history.
Minnesota recorded its third straight shutout in a 7-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. The Twins allowed six runs in the third inning of an 8-6 win at Baltimore on Wednesday, but they haven't given up any since.
That stretch of 33 straight shutout innings is the longest such streak in Twins history, which began in 1961. They had three longer shutout streaks when they were the Washington Senators, but the most recent of those took place in 1913.
That streak includes three straight shutout wins, a feat the Twins last accomplished in July 2004. Chris Paddack allowed three hits over seven innings in a 4-0 triumph at Baltimore on Thursday. Joe Ryan and Pablo López each gave up two hits over six innings the last two nights in Milwaukee.
''You want to follow suit,'' López said after Saturday's game. ''You want to be the guy that just keeps that momentum going. Joe did it after Paddack. I wanted to do it after Joe. I woke up today just feeling so motivated and feeling ready that I want to continue that. I want to be on the mound and just feel those energies just take over. We have such a good thing going with the pitching and the hitting.''
This represents the second-longest winning streak in Twins history. They won 15 straight in 1991, the year they won their last World Series championship.
It also is the second straight year that the Twins have produced a winning streak of at least 12 games.