It was a streak so fantastic and impossible to ignore, it could have sabotaged an entire season.
But Spectrum softball coach Rick Marberg and his assistant were shrewd in how they handled the Stings’ remarkable undefeated, unscored-upon regular season.
Until a 6-2 victory over Rockford in the Class 2A Section 5 championship game Thursday, Spectrum had won 19 games without a loss. And all were shutouts.
The victory sends the Elk River 6-through-12 charter school to the state tournament that starts Tuesday in North Mankato. It’s the first state tournament appearance for any team sport in Spectrum.
After falling just short of the state tournament in 2024, Marberg said the team had high expectations for this season. But no one could have anticipated the dominant way Spectrum went about meeting and exceeding those expectations.
“I thought the girls handled the streak really well all season,” Marberg said. “We started calling it ‘The Thing We Never Talk About.’ It was something the girls took pride in, but it was never a goal.”
The scoreless streak came to an end in the finals, when Rockford, trailing 4-0, managed to plate a couple of runners in the top of the sixth inning.
“It didn’t seem to bother the girls at all,” Marberg said. “They just said ‘Let’s go get them back.’ And we scored in the bottom of the inning.”