Zelenskyy condemns 'brutal' Russian rocket attack after 3 killed in Ukrainian city

KYIV, Ukraine — A Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Sumy on Tuesday, in which at least three people were killed and many others injured, was described by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as ''brutal.''
According to authorities, a barrage of multiple rockets struck apartment buildings and a medical facility in the center of the northeastern city a day after direct peace talks made no progress on ending the 3-year war.
Zelenskyy said one of the rockets fired at Sumy pierced the wall of an apartment building but failed to detonate.
''That's all you need to know about Russia's ‘desire' to end this war,'' Zelenskyy wrote in a post on Telegram. ''It is clear that without global pressure, without decisive action from the United States, Europe, and everyone in the world who holds power, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin will not agree even to a ceasefire.''
At talks in Istanbul on Monday, delegations from the warring countries agreed to swap dead and wounded troops. But their terms for ending the war remained far apart.
The war has killed more than 12,000 Ukrainian civilians, according to the United Nations, as well as tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides along the roughly 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line where the war of attrition is grinding on despite U.S.-led efforts to broker a peace deal.
Though Russia has a bigger army and more economic resources than Ukraine, a spectacular Ukrainian drone attack that Ukrainian officials said damaged or destroyed more than 40 warplanes at air bases deep inside Russia was a serious blow to the Kremlin's strategic arsenal and its military prestige.
Both Zelenskyy and Putin have been eager to show U.S. President Donald Trump that they share his ambition to end the fighting, thereby aiming to avoid possible punitive measures from Washington. Ukraine has accepted a U.S.-proposed ceasefire, but the Kremlin effectively rejected it. Putin has made it clear that any peace settlement has to be on his terms.