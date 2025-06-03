Review: That time a politician was caned and almost killed on the Senate floor

A key player in that strengthening was abolitionist Charles Sumner (1811-1874), the lanky, leonine senator from Massachusetts best known for his bloody caning at the hands of a pro-slavery Southerner, Preston Brooks. Zaakir Tameez’s sumptuous biography, “Charles Sumner,” captures, in rich detail, a life that connected the Revolutionary generation with the collapse of Reconstruction. Few figures embody these combustible decades as profoundly as Sumner, a nimble thinker whose (probable) homosexuality both confounded him and swung open a door to empathy in a rapidly growing, diversifying nation.