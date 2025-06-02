High Schools

Prep Athletes of the Week: Katie Kelzenberg of Wayzata makes track and field her focus

Katie Kelzenberg, choosing from among three sports, picked Clemson and its throwing group as her next stop.

By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 2, 2025 at 8:01PM
The Prep Athletes of the Week are, at top, Katie Kelzenberg of Wayzata and, from left, Colin Hastings of Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Hattie Anderson of Minneapolis Washburn, Ethan Massmann of Anoka, Selena Wu of Minnetonka, Oliver Tordsen of Fairmont and Peyton Taylor of Eagan. (Provided photos)

Katie Kelzenberg

Wayzata • track and field

Plenty of colleges’ volleyball teams could have added Wayzata senior Katie Kelzenberg to their roster. So could an array of basketball programs. But this year, the three-sport Trojan decided she will take her talents to Clemson’s track and field team.

She showed off those talents at last week’s Class 3A Section 6 meet, setting a section discus record and recording the best mark in Minnesota this spring with her 156-foot, 8-inch throw. She also won the meet’s shot put event with a 41-8.5 mark.

“Katie thrives under pressure and seems to continue to throw personal bests in meets when there is strong competition,” Wayzata head coach Alicia Pierskalla said.

At last year’s Class 3A state track meet, Kelzenberg placed third in shot put and second in discus. If she can win either title this June, she’ll add that medal to her two volleyball state championships. The 6-2 middle hitter was also a member of the Star Tribune’s All-Minnesota volleyball team in the fall.

“Katie is a captain of our team, leading and supporting the other younger throwers,“ Pierskalla said. ”Rain or shine — and we have had a lot of rain — Katie has a positive attitude and is excited for an opportunity to compete and improve."

Kelzenberg was also the starting post for the Trojans basketball team this winter, averaging 10.6 points per game for the Section 6 runner-up.

Colin Hastings

Benilde-St. Margaret’s • golf

The defending Class 3A state champs are headed back to the big dance, led by sophomore Colin Hastings. Hastings shot a 2-under-par 142 at the Section 6 championships last week, winning the event and beating the reigning individual state champ, Edina’s Torger Ohe, by one stroke.

Hastings wasn’t able to take part in last year’s state championship; he was out injured during sections and state. His older brother, junior Patrick Hastings, sank the title-clinching 20-foot putt to give the Red Knights’ their second state title.

“Colin has worked so hard to get his golf game back to where he is winning tournaments again,” said head coach Dave Herbst.

Hattie Anderson

Minneapolis Washburn • track and field

Anderson, a junior, won three events at the Class 3A Section 6 championship — the 100-meter dash, long jump and triple jump. En route to those three titles, Anderson also set school records in the 100 (12.19 seconds) and triple jump (37 feet, 10.5 inches)

Related Coverage

High Schools

McKaylen Lewis set a state meet record in track and field. This year, getting back has been a journey.

High Schools

Here are the high school juniors Minnesota sports fans should know

High Schools

High school lacrosse: Orono girls, Hill-Murray boys seek to make history in section tournaments

Strong performances from Anderson, senior Sydney Ruckett and senior Chloe Angerman helped the Millers finish third as a team.

“We talk about how being a winner is defined by doing your best, when your best is needed and at the end of game or season,” coach Tracy Byrd said. “Sydney Ruckett, Chloe Angerman and Hattie Anderson did just that.

“There aren’t too many athletes with [Hattie’s] type of focus. The amount of mental preparation she puts into each of her individual events is extraordinary.”

Ethan Massmann

Anoka • lacrosse

Massman, whose 67 goals lead the state, has broken Anoka’s all-time scoring and points records this season while helping the Tornadoes to a 11-2 regular-season record.

After a 12-10 loss to Blaine on May 5, the Tornadoes won six straight to finish the regular season, with Massmann scoring 34 goals in that stretch. He netted another four in a 12-11 Section 7 tournament win over Duluth on Thursday.

“Ethan has been a hard-working and impactful player in our program for the last four years. The last two years he has been a captain and has shown incredible leadership and guidance for his teammates,” said Anoka coach Brad Sundem. “On top of being a great athlete on the field, he is also an awesome student in the classroom, boasting a 4.0 GPA.”

Selena Wu

Minnetonka • golf

Wu, a junior, is spearheading her team’s return to the Class 3A state championship. Wu shot even-par 144 and placed second in the Section 2 tournament, one of five Skippers who finished in the top six. The team, which went 14-0 this season and won a Lake Conference title, is seeking its first state championship this spring.

“Selena has a tremendous work ethic and spends countless hours analyzing her swing and working on all aspects of her game so that she is prepared for competition,” coach Sara Martinson said. “She is comfortable with success on the golf course and has a relentless will to achieve her goals.”

Oliver Tordsen

Fairmont • track & field

Tordsen broke his older brother’s school record in discus this season, throwing 188 feet, 2 inches in May at the Big South Conference Championships. The senior’s throw was the state’s best as of May 29.

His older brothers, Sawyer and Conner, were both throwing standouts, with Sawyer going on to play football at Augustana and Conner setting track and field records at Dakota State. Tordsen is set to follow in Conner’s footsteps at Dakota State next year.

Tordsen, who finished ninth at Class 2A state last year, also won at the Hamline Elite Meet and the Class 2A True Team State Meet.

“Oliver is the kind of athlete every coach hopes to have,” said Fairmont head coach Jesse Walters. “He’s hard-working, focused and incredibly coachable. He shows up every day ready to improve, and he puts in the work when nobody’s watching.”

Peyton Taylor

Eagan • track and field

A sophomore, Taylor not only broke the South Suburban Conference pole-vaulting record but shattered it, beating it by 10 inches with her 12-foot, 4-inch vault. Her performance at the South Suburban Conference Championships was the third-best vault in Minnesota this season, according to MileSplit, and the best sophomore performance by 5 inches.

about the writer

about the writer

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Prep Athletes of the Week: Wayzata three-sport standout makes track and field her focus

card image

Katie Kelzenberg picked Clemson and its throwing group as her next stop.

High Schools

McKaylen Lewis set a state meet record in track and field. This year, getting back has been a journey.

card image

High Schools

High school sports: Scores and results for Saturday, May 31

card image