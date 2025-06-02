Prep Athletes of the Week: Katie Kelzenberg of Wayzata makes track and field her focus

Katie Kelzenberg
Wayzata • track and field
Plenty of colleges’ volleyball teams could have added Wayzata senior Katie Kelzenberg to their roster. So could an array of basketball programs. But this year, the three-sport Trojan decided she will take her talents to Clemson’s track and field team.
She showed off those talents at last week’s Class 3A Section 6 meet, setting a section discus record and recording the best mark in Minnesota this spring with her 156-foot, 8-inch throw. She also won the meet’s shot put event with a 41-8.5 mark.
“Katie thrives under pressure and seems to continue to throw personal bests in meets when there is strong competition,” Wayzata head coach Alicia Pierskalla said.
At last year’s Class 3A state track meet, Kelzenberg placed third in shot put and second in discus. If she can win either title this June, she’ll add that medal to her two volleyball state championships. The 6-2 middle hitter was also a member of the Star Tribune’s All-Minnesota volleyball team in the fall.
“Katie is a captain of our team, leading and supporting the other younger throwers,“ Pierskalla said. ”Rain or shine — and we have had a lot of rain — Katie has a positive attitude and is excited for an opportunity to compete and improve."
Kelzenberg was also the starting post for the Trojans basketball team this winter, averaging 10.6 points per game for the Section 6 runner-up.
Colin Hastings
Benilde-St. Margaret’s • golf
The defending Class 3A state champs are headed back to the big dance, led by sophomore Colin Hastings. Hastings shot a 2-under-par 142 at the Section 6 championships last week, winning the event and beating the reigning individual state champ, Edina’s Torger Ohe, by one stroke.