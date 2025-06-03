He won’t talk about his service in Vietnam. His children got a glimpse on his Honor Flight.

DULUTH – The veterans who deplaned at Duluth International Airport on Saturday night after a whirlwind tour were greeted by a marching band — bagpipes included — American flags and homemade signs, and many friends, family and fans.
A crew near the back of the crowd started a chant when they saw Doug Heiken, wearing the signature gold shirt of the Honor Flight honorees, descend the escalator to meet them.
“Bopa! Bopa!” they said, using the family nickname and waving signs.
On Saturday, Heiken, of Grand Rapids, was among the 104 veterans to travel with Honor Flight Northland, a nonprofit that takes former service members from the region to Washington, D.C., for a daylong visit to the district’s memorials.
Each traveler is allowed a guardian. Heiken, who served in the war in Vietnam, went with his son Sam, and through work-related chance, his daughter Emily was able to go along, too.
Emily Heiken works for Minnesota Power. It’s considered a “Yellow-Ribbon Company,” with ties to the local Honor Flight program, and it has sent chaperones on the tours.
World War II veterans and those with terminal illnesses get top priority for the flights. Veterans are otherwise selected in the order in which they signed up.
This was Doug Heiken’s year.