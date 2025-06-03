High Schools

Rain delays start of softball state tournament; first games set for 5 p.m.

Thirty-two teams are still scheduled to play the first round, but some will begin as late as 9 p.m.

By Jim Paulsen and

Sean Baker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 3, 2025 at 1:57PM
(Minnesota Softball Hub)

The high school softball state tournament is delayed by rain and will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Caswell Park in North Mankato, the Minnesota State High School League announced Tuesday morning.

Quarterfinal games were scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on four fields. Now Class 4A will begin with four games at 5 p.m., and two Class 3A games also will begin at 5 p.m. on fields that were not planned to be used during the quarterfinals.

The other two Class 3A games and four Class 2A quarterfinals are scheduled for 7 p.m., and the four Class 1A quarterfinals are set for 9 p.m.

High school league officials indicated more delays could be ahead Tuesday and planned to reconsider the situation in early afternoon.

Wednesday is still semifinals day on the schedule, with Class 4A and 3A semis beginning at 2 p.m. and Class 2A and 1A taking the fields at 4:30 p.m.

Thursday’s a day off — only consolation-round games will be held. Championship day is Friday. For the first time, the four state championship games will be played at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus.

about the writers

about the writers

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Star Tribune. 

See Moreicon

Sean Baker

Reporter

Sean Baker is a reporter for the Star Tribune covering southeast Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Minnesota high school softball state tournament delayed by rain

card image

The first quarterfinal games are postponed until 5 p.m. at Caswell Park.

High Schools

Meet the 2025 Star Tribune All-Minnesota high school softball team

card image

High Schools

Meet Randolph's Carter Raymond, the All-Minnesota Softball Player of the Year

card image