Minnesota high school softball state tournament delayed by rain

The high school softball state tournament is delayed by rain and will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Caswell Park in North Mankato, the Minnesota State High School League announced Tuesday morning.
Quarterfinal games were scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on four fields. Now Class 4A will begin with four games at 5 p.m., and two Class 3A games also will begin at 5 p.m. on fields that were not planned to be used during the quarterfinals.
The other two Class 3A games and four Class 2A quarterfinals are scheduled for 7 p.m., and the four Class 1A quarterfinals are set for 9 p.m.
High school league officials indicated more delays could be ahead Tuesday and planned to reconsider the situation in early afternoon.
Wednesday is still semifinals day on the schedule, with Class 4A and 3A semis beginning at 2 p.m. and Class 2A and 1A taking the fields at 4:30 p.m.
Thursday’s a day off — only consolation-round games will be held. Championship day is Friday. For the first time, the four state championship games will be played at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus.