Critics’ picks: The 14 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

After recent tours playing second fiddle in her Grammy-winning duo with Robert Plant, the bluegrass queen will step to the front with her own band of superb pickers. They have a new album, “Arcadia,” their first in 14 years and the first with new guitarist/vocalist Russell Moore, though longtime guitarist/mandolinist/singer Dan Tyminski didn’t exit until after making the record. On tour, the angelic-voiced Krauss and company (all of them sing) have been performing more than 30 numbers, including bluegrass favorites, her country hits “Whiskey Lullaby” and “When You Say Nothing at All,” as well as covers by Willie Nelson, the Foundations and Chick Corea. Willie Watson opens. (7:30 p.m. Sun., Ledge Amphitheater, Waite Park, Minn., $65 and up, ticketmaster.com; 7:30 p.m. Tue., Vetter Stone Amphitheater, Mankato, $62 and up, ticketmaster.com and 7 p.m. June 11, Bayfront Festival Park, Duluth, $56.75 and up, etix.com)