Critics’ picks: The 14 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

June 3, 2025 at 1:00PM
Alison Krauss in concert Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Target Center in Minneapolis, MN.
Alison Krauss and Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas perform Sunday at Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park.

MUSIC

Alison Krauss + Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas

After recent tours playing second fiddle in her Grammy-winning duo with Robert Plant, the bluegrass queen will step to the front with her own band of superb pickers. They have a new album, “Arcadia,” their first in 14 years and the first with new guitarist/vocalist Russell Moore, though longtime guitarist/mandolinist/singer Dan Tyminski didn’t exit until after making the record. On tour, the angelic-voiced Krauss and company (all of them sing) have been performing more than 30 numbers, including bluegrass favorites, her country hits “Whiskey Lullaby” and “When You Say Nothing at All,” as well as covers by Willie Nelson, the Foundations and Chick Corea. Willie Watson opens. (7:30 p.m. Sun., Ledge Amphitheater, Waite Park, Minn., $65 and up, ticketmaster.com; 7:30 p.m. Tue., Vetter Stone Amphitheater, Mankato, $62 and up, ticketmaster.com and 7 p.m. June 11, Bayfront Festival Park, Duluth, $56.75 and up, etix.com)

JON BREAM

Surly’s 19th Anniversary

The biggest brewery in Minneapolis has put together one of the best free, one-day live music lineups of summer for its birthday bash. Enduring dance-rock heroes the Suburbs will top off the party with a 6:15 p.m. set time after spiritedly celebrating their late co-leader Beej Chaney at First Ave in April. Before them comes another high-grooving local unit, Solid Gold, which is prepping a long-awaited new album, along with Gramma’s Boyfriend, singer/songwriter Haley’s freak-funny punk unit featuring the Suburbs’ Jeremy Ylvisaker on guitar. Unstable Shapes and the Dalmatian Club are worthy newcomers to open. DJ Jake Rudh will spin late. (2-9 p.m. Sat., Surly Brewing, 520 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls., free, surlybrewing.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Thee Sacred Souls

Signed by Dap Kings leader Bosco Mann to Daptone Records, this San Diego retro soul trio stepped into the limelight a couple of years ago with appearances on several TV talk shows and NPR’s “Tiny Desk” concert series, as well as opening for Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats at Surly Festival Field in Minneapolis. Last fall’s sophomore album “Got a Story to Tell” is a smoothly soulful collection of originals with nods to vintage Motown and Philly soul, with touches of Latin soul. Josh Lane’s elastic tenor vocals are irresistible for lovers of throwback R&B, best showcased on the breezy groover “Live for You,” which the Current has been spinning. (7 p.m. Thu., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $47.06 and up, axs.com)

J.B.

Prince Celebration 2025

For the first time, Paisley Park is selling one-night tickets during its annual Celebration. In saluting all things 1985, the concert lineup includes the Family, Morris Day & the Time and Jesse Johnson. The Prince-produced Family, featuring vocalists St. Paul Peterson and Susannah Melvoin, played only one concert (at First Avenue, of course) in 1985 before breaking up, but they’ll reunite for “Mutiny,” “High Fashion” and “Nothing Compares 2 U.” Day is back at Celebration with “Cool,” “The Walk” and other favorites while Johnson, an underappreciated guitar monster, dips into his solo catalog (“Crazay,” “Be Your Man”) and perhaps a Time tune. Also appearing are newcomers Jada Nikole and Johnny Venus. (7 p.m. Fri., Paisley Park, Audubon 7801 Road, Chanhassen, $109.75, paisleypark.com, no on-site parking available)

J.B.

Roots, Rock & Deep Blues Fest XII

For the first time since the COVID pandemic, one of Minneapolis’ coolest little music fests is back to its block party format, stretched out on five stages between the Hook & Ladder and Arbeiter Brewing Co. Late fest founder Chris Johnson will be honored with appearances by Mississippi-based artists he fostered, including Cedric and Kent Burnside, Lightnin’ Malcolm and the Rising Stars Fife & Drum Band. Other regular visitors the Peterson Brothers, Left Lane Cruiser and the Flood Brothers will join local blues and roots acts such as Cornbread Harris, Corey Medina & Brothers, the Foxgloves, Buffalo Weavers and Mike Munson. An art show, market and food trucks will be thrown in, too. (2-11 p.m. Sat., Hook & Ladder, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., $40-$60, thehookmpls.com)

C.R.

Alejandro Brittes

“Chamamé” is the music that resulted from the Indigenous Guarani people of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay discovering the baroque music taught at the Jesuit missions. The chief international ambassador of this fascinating hybrid of folk and classical elements is accordionist and historian Alejandro Brittes. He and his trio will give you an ample taste of it at the Cedar, with an opening set by the Havana String Quartet, a Cuban classical foursome in residence with the Twin Cities-based Cuban American Youth Orchestra. (7:30 p.m. Wed., Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., $20-$24, thecedar.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Exultate

This local group specializes in what could be called small-scale epics, works for choir, chamber orchestra and vocal soloists that don’t necessarily fill a stage with musicians, but fill your heart with a sense of profound majesty. Its interpretations of J.S. Bach’s music have caught the attention of the world’s largest Bachfest, held in the composer’s longtime home base of Leipzig, Germany. They’ll perform at Bach’s old church in June, but not before a pair of bon voyage concerts. (7 p.m. Sat., Normandale Lutheran Church, 6100 Normandale Road, Edina; 4 p.m. Sun., Lake Nokomis Lutheran Church, 5011 31st Av. S., Mpls., $10-$35, exultate.org)

R.H.

THEATER

‘Passion’

Is a love that is obsessive and manipulative still problematic if it leads to fulfillment? “Passion,” Stephen Sondheim’s 1994 Tony-winning one-act musical, broods on that question and others. Based on Ettore Scola’s film “Passione d’Amore,” the story is set at a 19th-century Italian military camp where army captain Giorgio is away from the married woman, Clara, with whom he’s having a torrid affair. Giorgio then becomes the object of desire for Fosca, his superior’s unsightly ailing cousin. Dylan Frederick, who acted in “The Inheritance” on Broadway, headlines as Giorgio alongside Isa Condo-Olvera as Clara and Erin Capello as Fosca. Justin Lucero directs with Jason Hansen providing music direction and Emily Michaels King directing the movement. (7:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends July 13. Ritz Theater, 345 13th Av. NE., Mpls. $41.75-$95.75. 612-339-3003 or latteda.org)

ROHAN PRESTON

‘Arias in Paradise’

The intimate, multipurpose Paradise Community Hall at the Capri Theater is the setting for this recital featuring dynamic performers from the worlds of musical theater and opera. Leading lady Ann Michels is well known from her glitzy roles at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, Guthrie Theater and Theater Latte Da, among others. She is joined by Anna Hashizume, most recently of “Grease” at Chanhassen, alongside Minneapolis-raised soprano Alannah Garnier, who jets in from the West Coast where she’s a member of the Los Angeles Master Chorale. And singer and voice teacher Josh Eidem rounds out the bill. The show is part of the Legends series at the Capri Theater curated by Dennis Spears. (7 p.m. Sat., 3 p.m. Sun., 2027 W. Broadway, Mpls. $30. thecapri.org)

R.P.

DANCE

‘Isolated Acts’

Margaret Ogas and Aegor Ray share a bill for this week’s “Isolated Acts” installment that is part of the larger “New Works 4 Weeks Festival” at Red Eye Theater. In “Manolo,” Ogas mines memory and nostalgia for a piece about desire, consumption and early 21st-century pop culture. In “Dakshina,” Ray, working with a team of collaborators, explores symbolism in a piece that unpacks power and belonging. (7 p.m. Thu.- Sat., Red Eye Theater, 2213 Snelling Av. S., Mpls. $17-$70, redeyetheater.org)

SHEILA REGAN

ART

‘Laughing Matter’

Art is no laughing matter ― except when it’s hilarious! Curated by the Weisman Art Museum’s former curatorial fellow Laura Moran, the work in this cheekily titled exhibition plays with irony, satire, puns, comparison and surprise. The works on view punch up rather than punch down, making fun of the powerful rather than the powerless. Ends July 20. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Sun., Weisman Art Museum, 333 East River Road, Mpls., free, 612-625-9494 or wam.umn.edu)

ALICIA ELER

ArtOPENer Studio Tour

Explore artists of the St. Croix Valley with this tour on the Minnesota and Wisconsin sides of the St. Croix River. Artists here work in various trades, from two-dimensional works to wearable art. Check out Alan Honn’s handblown glass, Susan Knapp’s painting, or weaving works from fourth-generation fiber artist Sonya Lenarz. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. & Sun., various locations in the St. Croix Valley, visit artopener.org/map, free)

A.E.

FILM

Queer Cinema for Palestine

To kick off Pride month, “Insurgent Transmissions,” a 90-minute program of short films curated by Queer Cinema for Palestine, screens at the cozy black box theater at Bryant Lake Bowl. The short films focus on queer, Palestinian and allied artists, with titles such as “Out of Gaza,” “Aliens in Beirut,” “I Never Promised You a Jasmine Garden” and “Blood Like Water.” The shorts are co-presented by women-led contemporary Arab and SWANA arts organization Mizna and Educators for Justice in Palestine. (Doors at 6 p.m., screening at 7 p.m. Wed., 810 W. Lake St., Mpls., $10 in advance, $5-$15 sliding scale at the door, bryantlakebowl.com)

A.E.

FAMILY

Back to the ’80s

Throw on the mixtape and embarrass the kids with your totally rad neon outfit and teased hair for the throwback event of the summer. Remember the pop-up headlights? This car show pays tribute to ’80s car culture with domestic and imported vehicles including Jaguars, Pontiacs and Fords. The event also features an arcade, music and a costume contest. (10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. Free. Blacksmith Lounge, 17205 Forest Blvd. N., Hugo. backtothe80smn.com)

MELISSA WALKER

