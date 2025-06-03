Critics’ picks: The 14 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

MUSIC
Alison Krauss + Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas
After recent tours playing second fiddle in her Grammy-winning duo with Robert Plant, the bluegrass queen will step to the front with her own band of superb pickers. They have a new album, “Arcadia,” their first in 14 years and the first with new guitarist/vocalist Russell Moore, though longtime guitarist/mandolinist/singer Dan Tyminski didn’t exit until after making the record. On tour, the angelic-voiced Krauss and company (all of them sing) have been performing more than 30 numbers, including bluegrass favorites, her country hits “Whiskey Lullaby” and “When You Say Nothing at All,” as well as covers by Willie Nelson, the Foundations and Chick Corea. Willie Watson opens. (7:30 p.m. Sun., Ledge Amphitheater, Waite Park, Minn., $65 and up, ticketmaster.com; 7:30 p.m. Tue., Vetter Stone Amphitheater, Mankato, $62 and up, ticketmaster.com and 7 p.m. June 11, Bayfront Festival Park, Duluth, $56.75 and up, etix.com)
JON BREAM
Surly’s 19th Anniversary
The biggest brewery in Minneapolis has put together one of the best free, one-day live music lineups of summer for its birthday bash. Enduring dance-rock heroes the Suburbs will top off the party with a 6:15 p.m. set time after spiritedly celebrating their late co-leader Beej Chaney at First Ave in April. Before them comes another high-grooving local unit, Solid Gold, which is prepping a long-awaited new album, along with Gramma’s Boyfriend, singer/songwriter Haley’s freak-funny punk unit featuring the Suburbs’ Jeremy Ylvisaker on guitar. Unstable Shapes and the Dalmatian Club are worthy newcomers to open. DJ Jake Rudh will spin late. (2-9 p.m. Sat., Surly Brewing, 520 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls., free, surlybrewing.com)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
Thee Sacred Souls
Signed by Dap Kings leader Bosco Mann to Daptone Records, this San Diego retro soul trio stepped into the limelight a couple of years ago with appearances on several TV talk shows and NPR’s “Tiny Desk” concert series, as well as opening for Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats at Surly Festival Field in Minneapolis. Last fall’s sophomore album “Got a Story to Tell” is a smoothly soulful collection of originals with nods to vintage Motown and Philly soul, with touches of Latin soul. Josh Lane’s elastic tenor vocals are irresistible for lovers of throwback R&B, best showcased on the breezy groover “Live for You,” which the Current has been spinning. (7 p.m. Thu., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $47.06 and up, axs.com)
J.B.
Prince Celebration 2025
For the first time, Paisley Park is selling one-night tickets during its annual Celebration. In saluting all things 1985, the concert lineup includes the Family, Morris Day & the Time and Jesse Johnson. The Prince-produced Family, featuring vocalists St. Paul Peterson and Susannah Melvoin, played only one concert (at First Avenue, of course) in 1985 before breaking up, but they’ll reunite for “Mutiny,” “High Fashion” and “Nothing Compares 2 U.” Day is back at Celebration with “Cool,” “The Walk” and other favorites while Johnson, an underappreciated guitar monster, dips into his solo catalog (“Crazay,” “Be Your Man”) and perhaps a Time tune. Also appearing are newcomers Jada Nikole and Johnny Venus. (7 p.m. Fri., Paisley Park, Audubon 7801 Road, Chanhassen, $109.75, paisleypark.com, no on-site parking available)
J.B.