'King of the Hill' voice actor Jonathan Joss fatally shot outside his Texas home

HOUSTON — Jonathan Joss, a voice actor best known for his work on the animated television series ''King of the Hill,'' was fatally shot near his Texas home, authorities said Monday.
Police were dispatched to a home in south San Antonio about 7 p.m. Sunday on a shooting in progress call. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the wounded 59-year-old near the street.
''The officers attempted life saving measures until EMS arrived. EMS pronounced the victim deceased,'' San Antonio police said in a statement.
Joss' death was confirmed by his husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales.
''He was murdered,'' de Gonzales told The Associated Press in a text. The two were married earlier this year on Valentine's Day.
In a statement, de Gonzales said that before the shooting, he and Joss were checking mail at Joss' home, which had been heavily damaged during a January fire that claimed the lives of their three dogs. A man approached the two and threatened them with a gun, de Gonzales said.
''Jonathan and I had no weapons. We were not threatening anyone. We were grieving. We were standing side by side. When the man fired Jonathan pushed me out of the way. He saved my life,'' de Gonzales said in a statement.
After the shooting, authorities arrested 56-year-old Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja and charged him with murder in Joss' death.