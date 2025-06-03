Man dead in Paynesville, Minn. following shooting involving police

Authorities are investigating a man’s death after law enforcement were involved in a shooting as they responded to a domestic incident in Paynesville, Minn.
Police in the central Minnesota town went to a residence on the 600 block of Stearns Avenue around 9 p.m. Monday for a call about a domestic dispute, said Paynesville Police Chief Paul Wegner.
Law enforcement, including deputies with the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Cold Spring Police Department, learned that a man inside the house had a gun. Officers also learned there was a woman inside the house with the man.
Police got the woman out safely. She told officers she had been assaulted and had injuries to her head and neck.
Law enforcement entered the house and found the man had locked himself in a basement. Officers tried to get the man to come up the stairs with his hands up, Wegner said.
As law enforcement tried to arrest the man for domestic assault, shots were fired, Wegner said.
It was not immediately clear who fired the shots. Body cameras were in use at the time of the incident, Wegner said.
Officers rendered aid to the man, who died at the scene, Wegner said. They also found a gun at the scene.