It’s harder to find a job this year, especially a corporate position

Minnesota needs workers. There’s a worker shortage.
So why can it be so hard to find a job, especially if you’re looking at one of Minnesota’s corporate offices?
The truth is, it depends on the field you’re in. Economic uncertainty has employers in several areas pulling back on hiring.
It makes an already challenging task all the more daunting, both experts and job seekers say.
However, employment experts say there are strategies you can use to thrive, even in an uncertain market, and land the job.
The state of the market
Minnesota’s job market is generally on par with or slightly above the national average for growth, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
Angelina Nguyen, director of the Labor Market Information Office, said Minnesota has the sixth highest labor force participation in the nation.
“We’re about 6 percent higher than the national labor force participation rates, which is good,” she said.