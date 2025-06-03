High school sports: Scores and results for Monday, June 2

BASEBALL
CLASS 4A
Section 3
• Rosemount 12, Apple Valley 4
• Eagan 4, Two Rivers 0
Section 4
• Stillwater 6, Woodbury 3
CLASS 2A
Section 3
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
CLASS 4A
Section 3
• Rosemount 12, Apple Valley 4
• Eagan 4, Two Rivers 0
Section 4
• Stillwater 6, Woodbury 3
CLASS 2A
Section 3
• Luverne 5, Montevideo 4
• Windom 8, Fairmont 5
Section 8
• Dilworth-Glydon-Felton 7, Roseau 4
• East Grand Forks 10, Barnesville 0
• East Grand Forks 6, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 4
• Perham 5, Thief River Falls 3
CLASS 1A
Section 5
• Mille Lacs 6, New York Mills 4
• Sebeka 6, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 3
Section 6
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 7, Breckenridge 6
• Border West 9, Brandon-Evansville 8
Section 3
Semifinals
• East Ridge 10, Cretin-Derham Hall 8
• St. Thomas Academy 13, Woodbury 9
Section 4
Semifinals
• Stillwater 12, Mahtomedi 8
• White Bear Lake 13, Hill-Murray 8
Section 5
Semifinals
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 13, Rogers 5
• Maple Grove at Wayzata, ppd.
Section 6
Semifinals
• Eden Prairie 12, Rosemount 6
• Edina 11, Prior Lake 9
Section 3
Semifinals
• Cretin-Derham Hall 10, East Ridge 7
• Park of Cottage Grove 12, St. Croix Prep 8
Section 4
Semifinals
• Roseville 7, Hill-Murray 2
• Stillwater 15, Mahtomedi 6
Section 5
Semifinals
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 11, Wayzata 10
• Maple Grove 10, Champlin Park 3
Section 6
Semifinals
• Edina 10, Rosemount 7
• Prior Lake 20, Bloomington Jefferson 8
Section 5
Semifinals
• Park Center def. Hmong Academy, 25-23, 25-11, 25-17
• Roseville def. St. Paul Como Park, 21-25, 19-25, 25-14, 25-23, 15-10
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.