High Schools

High school sports: Scores and results for Monday, June 2

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 3, 2025 at 3:53AM

BASEBALL

CLASS 4A

Section 3

• Rosemount 12, Apple Valley 4

• Eagan 4, Two Rivers 0

Section 4

• Stillwater 6, Woodbury 3

CLASS 2A

Section 3

• Luverne 5, Montevideo 4

• Windom 8, Fairmont 5

Section 8

• Dilworth-Glydon-Felton 7, Roseau 4

• East Grand Forks 10, Barnesville 0

• East Grand Forks 6, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 4

• Perham 5, Thief River Falls 3

CLASS 1A

Section 5

• Mille Lacs 6, New York Mills 4

• Sebeka 6, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 3

Section 6

• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 7, Breckenridge 6

• Border West 9, Brandon-Evansville 8

LACROSSE • BOYS

Section 3

Semifinals

• East Ridge 10, Cretin-Derham Hall 8

• St. Thomas Academy 13, Woodbury 9

Section 4

Semifinals

• Stillwater 12, Mahtomedi 8

• White Bear Lake 13, Hill-Murray 8

Section 5

Semifinals

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 13, Rogers 5

• Maple Grove at Wayzata, ppd.

Section 6

Semifinals

• Eden Prairie 12, Rosemount 6

• Edina 11, Prior Lake 9

LACROSSE • GIRLS

Section 3

Semifinals

• Cretin-Derham Hall 10, East Ridge 7

• Park of Cottage Grove 12, St. Croix Prep 8

Section 4

Semifinals

• Roseville 7, Hill-Murray 2

• Stillwater 15, Mahtomedi 6

Section 5

Semifinals

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 11, Wayzata 10

• Maple Grove 10, Champlin Park 3

Section 6

Semifinals

• Edina 10, Rosemount 7

• Prior Lake 20, Bloomington Jefferson 8

VOLLEYBALL • BOYS

Section 5

Semifinals

• Park Center def. Hmong Academy, 25-23, 25-11, 25-17

• Roseville def. St. Paul Como Park, 21-25, 19-25, 25-14, 25-23, 15-10

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See Moreicon

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

High school sports: Scores and results for Monday, June 2

card image

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

High Schools

Softball state tournament: Final four and champion predictions for each class

card image

High Schools

Prep Athletes of the Week: Wayzata three-sport standout makes track and field her focus

card image