Victim was with family outside Wayzata graduation at Mariucci Arena when shot in head, charges say

A 20-year-old man was charged Monday on allegations that he opened fire with a rapid-fire handgun and shot two people outside the University of Minnesota’s Mariucci Arena, where Wayzata High School’s graduation just concluded.
Hamza Abdirashid Said, of Coon Rapids, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with first- and second-degree assault, and illegal gun possession in connection with the shooting about 8 p.m. Saturday.
Said remained jailed in lieu of $300,000 bail ahead of a court appearance Tuesday afternoon.
While Monday’s charges did not point to a motive other than there being several males arguing shortly before the gunfire, Wayzata School Superintendent Chace B. Anderson said in a statement Sunday to district families and staff, “At this point, we have not been able to confirm any connection between the shooter or the second victim [a young man] and our graduation ceremony.”
The criminal complaint pointed out that police “investigators have yet to determine whether [Said] was inside the graduation ceremony prior to the shooting.”
The charges said a man, described by U police as 49 years old, was shot in the head while outside the arena with family members. The second victim, 19 years old, was shot in the leg. Officials have said both victims were expected to survive their wounds.
The complaint said that the Glock 17, a 9-millimeter handgun used by Said, was illegally modified with a “switch,” a device that allows the weapon to fire multiple shots with a single pull of the trigger.
Mariucci hosts graduation ceremonies for many Twin Cities high schools every year and has several more on the docket in the coming days.