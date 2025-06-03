N.Y. developer in breach of city agreement for $500 million real estate project

Duluth

By Jana Hollingsworth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 3, 2025 at 12:46AM
Incline Village developer Luzy Ostreicher waits to shovel dirt at the groundbreaking for a 70-unit condominium building in Duluth on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. The building is expected to be the first of several in a $500 million investment that's been touted as a new neighborhood in the central part of the city. (Jana Hollingsworth/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

DULUTH – The New York-based developer set to construct a $500 million real estate project overlooking Lake Superior is in breach of his city contract.

Luzy Ostreicher in December presided over a public groundbreaking for one of the city’s largest private investments, a collection of buildings that would house 1,180 apartments, 120 condominiums and retail space. It would sit on the 53-acre site of the former Duluth Central High School and has been marketed as the city’s newest neighborhood.

But city officials say the city is missing key financial information, construction contracts are in default and little work has been done.

Ostreicher’s agreement with the city will be severed if problems aren’t addressed in 45 days, potentially killing the project.

In a letter obtained through a public data request, the city notified Ostreicher that his Incline Plaza Development LLC and related limited liability companies have breached several pieces of an agreement with the city’s Duluth Economic Development Authority (DEDA).

The City Council has granted millions in tax increment financing to the Incline Village project for the first of its three planned phases, intended for utilities and other infrastructure.

It’s the first public sign of trouble for the project, but not for one of Ostreicher’s other investments in Duluth.

A separate Ostreicher real estate venture, Endi Plaza LLC, filed for bankruptcy the day before the groundbreaking after its lender said it falsified financial statements and defaulted on a nearly $52 million loan.

Ostreicher also owns the Kenwood Village apartment and retail complex. Those investments and others total $85 million. His company bought the hillside property from the Duluth school district for $8 million in 2022.

Among the eight listed issues, DEDA Executive Director Tricia Hobbs wrote that funding sources Ostreicher submitted for the Incline Village are no longer accurate. The city is also missing evidence of project financing, which missed a deadline to begin construction despite four waivers allowing delays. The letter says the site hasn’t been maintained and Ostreicher’s companies are in default of its construction contracts.

Jeff Schiltz, an executive with the construction management firm representing Ostreicher in Duluth, said he was not able to comment Monday night. He said in December the groundbreaking was pushed from summer due to delays in obtaining financing stemming from economic uncertainties and increased construction costs, along with site studies done to minimize blasting and rock removal. He said the site would be ready for foundations by spring.

A spokeswoman for the city declined to comment Monday night.

The multibuilding project underwent an alternative urban areawide review to study how different development scenarios will affect the environment. It was approved last spring.

A one-bedroom to be built as part of the first phase lists for $650,000 and a two-bedroom for $850,000.

 

about the writer

Jana Hollingsworth

Duluth Reporter

Jana Hollingsworth is a reporter covering a range of topics in Duluth and northeastern Minnesota for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the new North Report newsletter.

