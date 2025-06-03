N.Y. developer in breach of city agreement for $500 million real estate project

DULUTH – The New York-based developer set to construct a $500 million real estate project overlooking Lake Superior is in breach of his city contract.
Luzy Ostreicher in December presided over a public groundbreaking for one of the city’s largest private investments, a collection of buildings that would house 1,180 apartments, 120 condominiums and retail space. It would sit on the 53-acre site of the former Duluth Central High School and has been marketed as the city’s newest neighborhood.
But city officials say the city is missing key financial information, construction contracts are in default and little work has been done.
Ostreicher’s agreement with the city will be severed if problems aren’t addressed in 45 days, potentially killing the project.
In a letter obtained through a public data request, the city notified Ostreicher that his Incline Plaza Development LLC and related limited liability companies have breached several pieces of an agreement with the city’s Duluth Economic Development Authority (DEDA).
The City Council has granted millions in tax increment financing to the Incline Village project for the first of its three planned phases, intended for utilities and other infrastructure.
It’s the first public sign of trouble for the project, but not for one of Ostreicher’s other investments in Duluth.
A separate Ostreicher real estate venture, Endi Plaza LLC, filed for bankruptcy the day before the groundbreaking after its lender said it falsified financial statements and defaulted on a nearly $52 million loan.