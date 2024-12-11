Construction begins on Duluth’s ‘newest neighborhood,’ at scenic former high school site

Ledge rock is abundant at 800 E. Central Entrance, and has deterred other developers. Construction management firm ICS is representing Ostreicher in Duluth. Jeff Schiltz, an executive with the company, said the groundbreaking was pushed from summer due to delays in obtaining financing stemming from economic uncertainties and increased construction costs, along with site studies done to minimize blasting and rock removal. The city granted a couple of extensions to agreement stipulations, but earth work will begin this week, he said, and the site will be ready for foundations by spring. Local architects and construction firms have signed on.