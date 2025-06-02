Authorities investigate after 8 injured in Colorado attack by man they say yelled 'Free Palestine'

BOULDER, Colo. — Authorities searched for evidence Monday after a man with a makeshift flamethrower yelled ''Free Palestine'' and hurled an incendiary device into a group that had assembled to raise attention for Israeli hostages in Gaza. Eight people were injured in the Sunday attack, some with burns.
The suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, was booked into the Boulder County jail north of Denver and expected to face charges in connection with the attack the FBI was investigating as a terrorist act. Court records show he was scheduled to appear in state court in Boulder at 1:30 p.m.
The burst of violence at the popular Pearl Street pedestrian mall, a four-block area in downtown Boulder, unfolded against the backdrop of a war between Israel and Hamas that continues to inflame global tensions and has contributed to a spike in antisemitic violence in the United States. The attack happened on the beginning of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, which is marked with the reading of the Torah and barely a week after a man who also yelled ''Free Palestine'' was charged with fatally shooting two Israeli embassy staffers outside of a Jewish museum in Washington.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement Monday saying he, his wife and the entire nation of Israel were praying for the full recovery of the people wounded in the ''vicious terror attack'' in Colorado.
''This attack was aimed against peaceful people who wished to express their solidarity with the hostages held by Hamas, simply because they were Jews,'' Netanyahu said.
Attack leads to increased security elsewhere
Across the U.S., the New York Police Department said it has upped its presence at religious sites throughout the city for Shavuot.
''Sadly, attacks like this are becoming too common across the country,'' said Mark Michalek, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Denver field office, which encompasses Boulder. ''This is an example of how perpetrators of violence continue to threaten communities across the nation.''