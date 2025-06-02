Authorities investigate after 8 injured in Colorado attack by man they say yelled 'Free Palestine'

The burst of violence at the popular Pearl Street pedestrian mall, a four-block area in downtown Boulder, unfolded against the backdrop of a war between Israel and Hamas that continues to inflame global tensions and has contributed to a spike in antisemitic violence in the United States. The attack happened on the beginning of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, which is marked with the reading of the Torah and barely a week after a man who also yelled ''Free Palestine'' was charged with fatally shooting two Israeli embassy staffers outside of a Jewish museum in Washington.