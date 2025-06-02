Man guilty of robbing postal carriers in Edina, Brooklyn Center to carry out check fraud sentenced to prison

Police traced the theft to Adams using surveillance footage and license plate readers in Brooklyn Center and arrested him Nov. 29, 2023. At the time of his arrest, he was on pretrial release for felony financial transaction and identity theft charges out of Georgia. He was also on probation for charges out of Fulton County, Georgia, related to convictions of receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and six misdemeanor offenses.