Repeat felon admits role in armed robberies of letter carriers in Edina, Brooklyn Center

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2023, Adams drove with a man to Edina and parked an SUV in front of a mail truck in the 5700 block of W. 66th Street. The accomplice approached the letter carrier, pointed a handgun and demanded any keys for a mailbox. Having none, the carrier gave the gunman keys for two Postal Service vehicles. Adams’ accomplice got back in the SUV, and the two drove off.