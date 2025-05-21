Orioles GM Elias speaks 3 days after firing manager, says he's evaluating reasons for team's decline

MILWAUKEE — Orioles general manager Mike Elias broke his silence about his decision to fire manager Brandon Hyde, saying Tuesday he's doing an across-the-board evaluation to determine what has caused Baltimore's remarkably rapid decline.
''You go back to last June, we were on top of the sport in almost every facet of the sport, including majors and minors,'' Elias said of his team, which carried a seven-game skid into Tuesday's game at Milwaukee. ''Now we find ourselves where we find ourselves. This has been hitting us all very hard, but it's unusual for that to be so sudden.''
Elias fired Hyde on Saturday, and since then, only players and interim manager Tony Mansolino had answered reporters' questions about the move. The Orioles, who won a combined 192 games from 2023-24, entered Tuesday last in the American League East with the fourth-worst record (15-31) in the majors.
Elias praised Hyde for getting the Orioles back into contention but said the time had come for a new voice. Baltimore has gone 0-3 since Mansolino was promoted from third-base coach.
''I want to emphatically credit (Hyde) for the wonderful job that he did and the skill set that he has,'' Elias said. ''I'm sure he's going to continue and have a fantastic career. It's very endemic to sports. After a certain number of years, sometimes organizations try something different, and that's what this was.''
Elias was asked why he waited this long to speak about the move.
''It's a pretty hectic few days,'' he said. ''I got Tony in place and traveled up here with the team. I just needed a couple of days.''
Hyde was named the AL manager of the year in 2023 after leading the Orioles to a 101-61 record and their first division title since 2014. Baltimore followed that up by going 91-71 and returning to the playoffs as a wild card last year, though it struggled to a 34-38 record to finish the season.