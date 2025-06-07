High school sports: Scores and results for Friday, June 6

High Schools

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 7, 2025 at 4:50AM
Byron’s Mackenzie Steele, left, and Kaydence Fjerstad collide on second base during the top of the fifth inning in the Class 3A state softball championship game against Rocori on Friday. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Baseball

CLASS 3A

Section 6 • championship

• Delano 8, Orono 2

Softball

STATE TOURNAMENT

Class 4A • championship

• Champlin Park 6, Bloomington Jefferson 0

Class 3A • championship

• Rocori 9, Byron 3

Class 2A • championship

• St. Cloud Cathedral 7, Hawley 2

Class 1A • championship

• United South Central 2, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 0

Tennis • boys

CLASS 2A INDIVIDUAL STATE MEET

Semifinals

• Swenson, Mounds View, def. Gopalakrishnan, Blake, 6-3, 6-1.

• Beduhn, Wayzata, def. Campbell, Bloomington Jefferson, 6-0, 7-5.

Consolation semifinals

• Turunen, Wayzata, def. Michaud, Sartell, 6-1, 6-0.

• Dunigan, Blaine, def. Cornell, St. Michael-Albertville, 6-3, 6-4.

Consolation final

• Turunen def. Dunigan, 6-2, 6-2.

Third place

• Campbell def. Gopalakrishnan, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Championship

• Swenson def. Beduhn, 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles

Semifinals

• Salisbury/Ranjith, Wayzata, def. Tangeti/Chau, Eden Prairie, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

• Perrill/Martini, St. Thomas Academy, def. Daigle/Swenson, Mounds View, 6-0, 6-7 (10), 6-0.

Consolation semifinals

• Gustafson/Gleason, Eagan, def. Kolesnykov/Chaudhri, Edina, 6-1, 6-4.

• Kashyap/Manning, Minnetonka, def. Otto/Kenning, Sartell, 6-2, 7-5.

Consolation final

• Gustafson/Gleason def. Kashyap/Manning, 6-3, 7-5.

Third place

• Tangeti/Chau def. Daigle/Swenson, 5-7, 6-1, 11-9.

Championship

• Perrill/Martini def. Salisbury/Ranjith, 6-2, 7-6 (1).

CLASS 1A INDIVIDUAL STATE MEET

Singles

Semifinals

• Arvidson, St. Paul Academy, def. Helberg, North Branch, 6-2, 6-0.

• Ritter, Rochester Lourdes, def. Cook, Minnehaha Academy, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

Consolation semifinals

• Frank, Breck, def. Wheeler, Duluth Marshall, 6-1, 6-1.

• Speier, Providence Academy, def. Sampson, Mora, 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (4).

Consolation final

• Frank def. Speier, 6-4, 6-2.

Third place

• Cook def. Helberg, 6-1, 6-2.

Championship

• Arvidson def. Ritter, 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles

Semifinals

• Colton/Macedo, St. Paul Academy, def. Fink/Palen, Rochester Lourdes, 6-0, 6-3.

• Senaratna/Wang, St. Paul Academy, def. Brewer/Granseth, Winona Cotter, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Consolation semifinals

• Dimberio/Sandnas, Rock Ridge, def. Dahl/Kopp, Minnewaska Area, 6-3, 6-3.

• Berube/Berglund, Pine City, def. Hildenbrand/Petrick, Hibbing, 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (5).

Consolation final

• Berube/Berglund def. Dimberio/Sandnas, 6-2, 6-1.

Third place

• Fink/Palen def. Brewer/Granseth, 7-5, 6-4.

Championship

• Colton/Macedo def. Senaratna/Wang, 6-3, 6-4.

