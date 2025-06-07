High school sports: Scores and results for Friday, June 6

Baseball
CLASS 3A
Section 6 • championship
• Delano 8, Orono 2
Softball
STATE TOURNAMENT
Class 4A • championship
• Champlin Park 6, Bloomington Jefferson 0
Class 3A • championship
• Rocori 9, Byron 3
Class 2A • championship
• St. Cloud Cathedral 7, Hawley 2
Class 1A • championship
• United South Central 2, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 0
CLASS 2A INDIVIDUAL STATE MEET
Semifinals
• Swenson, Mounds View, def. Gopalakrishnan, Blake, 6-3, 6-1.
• Beduhn, Wayzata, def. Campbell, Bloomington Jefferson, 6-0, 7-5.
Consolation semifinals
• Turunen, Wayzata, def. Michaud, Sartell, 6-1, 6-0.
• Dunigan, Blaine, def. Cornell, St. Michael-Albertville, 6-3, 6-4.
Consolation final
• Turunen def. Dunigan, 6-2, 6-2.
Third place
• Campbell def. Gopalakrishnan, 7-6 (6), 6-2.
Championship
• Swenson def. Beduhn, 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles
Semifinals
• Salisbury/Ranjith, Wayzata, def. Tangeti/Chau, Eden Prairie, 6-3, 7-6 (5).
• Perrill/Martini, St. Thomas Academy, def. Daigle/Swenson, Mounds View, 6-0, 6-7 (10), 6-0.
Consolation semifinals
• Gustafson/Gleason, Eagan, def. Kolesnykov/Chaudhri, Edina, 6-1, 6-4.
• Kashyap/Manning, Minnetonka, def. Otto/Kenning, Sartell, 6-2, 7-5.
Consolation final
• Gustafson/Gleason def. Kashyap/Manning, 6-3, 7-5.
Third place
• Tangeti/Chau def. Daigle/Swenson, 5-7, 6-1, 11-9.
Championship
• Perrill/Martini def. Salisbury/Ranjith, 6-2, 7-6 (1).
CLASS 1A INDIVIDUAL STATE MEET
Singles
Semifinals
• Arvidson, St. Paul Academy, def. Helberg, North Branch, 6-2, 6-0.
• Ritter, Rochester Lourdes, def. Cook, Minnehaha Academy, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
Consolation semifinals
• Frank, Breck, def. Wheeler, Duluth Marshall, 6-1, 6-1.
• Speier, Providence Academy, def. Sampson, Mora, 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (4).
Consolation final
• Frank def. Speier, 6-4, 6-2.
Third place
• Cook def. Helberg, 6-1, 6-2.
Championship
• Arvidson def. Ritter, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
Semifinals
• Colton/Macedo, St. Paul Academy, def. Fink/Palen, Rochester Lourdes, 6-0, 6-3.
• Senaratna/Wang, St. Paul Academy, def. Brewer/Granseth, Winona Cotter, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.
Consolation semifinals
• Dimberio/Sandnas, Rock Ridge, def. Dahl/Kopp, Minnewaska Area, 6-3, 6-3.
• Berube/Berglund, Pine City, def. Hildenbrand/Petrick, Hibbing, 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (5).
Consolation final
• Berube/Berglund def. Dimberio/Sandnas, 6-2, 6-1.
Third place
• Fink/Palen def. Brewer/Granseth, 7-5, 6-4.
Championship
• Colton/Macedo def. Senaratna/Wang, 6-3, 6-4.
