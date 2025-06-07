The Club World Cup has faced pushback in Europe but FIFA is banking on its big bet

The Club World Cup. A bold new era for the world's most popular sport — or a major inconvenience, shoe-horned into a soccer calendar that is already at saturation point?
FIFA's newly expanded tournament kicks off June 14 in Miami against the backdrop of legal challenges in Europe, strike threats and repeated concerns over players' mental and physical welfare due to the increased number of games.
There has been no shortage of pushback from Europe since the bumper new addition to soccer's landscape was announced in December 2023. Voices of dissent from the continent that will be sending the most teams to the tournament have continued virtually right up to its big launch.
''We want to protect football,'' David Terrier, president of players' union FIFPRO Europe, said. ''It's a big problem and it's not just about the workload. The question is about the governance because the calendar is a consequence of the governance of football.''
FIFA's big bet
That sentiment is not shared universally. In many other parts of the world, there is a buzz of anticipation among fans about the opportunity of going up against the giants like Real Madrid in the biggest ever global tournament for clubs.
The biggest sales of tickets outside of the United States have come from Brazil, Argentina, Mexico.
The brainchild of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, soccer's world governing body is banking on its tournament rivaling the Champions League and Premier League in terms of status, wealth and popularity — describing it as its ''prime club competition.''