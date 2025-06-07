Twins open homestand with loss to Blue Jays as Ryan Jeffers ejected after critical call

Ryan Jeffers, pinch hitting with two runners on base and none out in the eighth inning Friday, reached to take off his elbow guard after watching a full-count pitch. When plate umpire Jordan Baker rang him up for a called third strike, he nearly slammed his bat.
Jeffers continued to protest the low strike as he started walking toward the dugout, and Baker tossed him out of the game, Jeffers’ first career ejection.
The Twins, who had three walk-off wins during their last homestand, missed their chance at a bases-loaded, no-outs opportunity in a three-run game. Royce Lewis followed two batters later with an RBI single, but the Twins’ rally fell short in a 6-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field.
It was just the third loss for the Twins in their past 15 home games.
The Twins weren’t without their faults. They supplied Bailey Ober with an early three-run lead, and that is typically all he needs when he is on the mound.
Except Ober, who hadn’t given up more than three runs in a start since his disastrous season debut, was undone by a couple of homers. Ober completed seven innings, his longest start since April 28, but he gave up five runs on five hits and a walk.
Pitching with a one-run lead in the fifth inning, Ober yielded a leadoff single to Ernie Clement. Two batters later, Andrés Giménez lofted a fly ball toward the right field wall. Twins right fielder Matt Wallner, playing in his first home game since April 15 because of a stint on the injured list, misjudged how close he was to the wall and watched the ball drop a few feet over his head for a double.
The Twins drew in their infielders with runners on second and third, one out, and a one-run lead. Bo Bichette responded with a two-run bloop single into shallow center field, connecting on a pitch that was well off the plate. Ober bent at the waist as Giménez easily scored from second base.