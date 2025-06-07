Twins open homestand with loss to Blue Jays as Ryan Jeffers ejected after critical call

Pitching with a one-run lead in the fifth inning, Ober yielded a leadoff single to Ernie Clement. Two batters later, Andrés Giménez lofted a fly ball toward the right field wall. Twins right fielder Matt Wallner, playing in his first home game since April 15 because of a stint on the injured list, misjudged how close he was to the wall and watched the ball drop a few feet over his head for a double.