Twins-Blue Jays series preview: Probable starters, injury report, radio-TV information

THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD
All games on twins.tv, 830-AM and 102.9-FM
Friday, 7:10 p.m.: LHP Eric Lauer (1-1, 2.28 ERA) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (4-1, 3.48)
Saturday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Kevin Gausman (5-4, 3.82) vs. RHP Chris Paddack (2-5, 3.58)
Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Bowden Francis (2-7, 5.84) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (6-2, 2.91)
TORONTO UPDATE
The Blue Jays (33-29) are in second place in the American League East and have won eight of their last 10 games after concluding a 6-1 homestand with a 9-1 victory over Philadelphia on Thursday. The Blue Jays are 22-13 at home and 11-16 on the road this season.
1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s career-high on-base streak of 34 consecutive games ended on Thursday when he went 0-for-5. On the season he is hitting .273 with 8 home runs and 28 RBI. ... C Alejandro Kirk is 9-for-19 this month after hitting .365 (27-for-74) in May. On the season he is hitting .305.