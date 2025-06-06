Twins

Twins-Blue Jays series preview: Probable starters, injury report, radio-TV information

Toronto has won eight of its past 10 games, while the Twins are home after a 10-game road trip.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 6, 2025 at 9:20PM
Alejandro Kirk is having an All-Star caliber season for the Blue Jays. (Chris Young/The Associated Press)

THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

All games on twins.tv, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Friday, 7:10 p.m.: LHP Eric Lauer (1-1, 2.28 ERA) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (4-1, 3.48)

Saturday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Kevin Gausman (5-4, 3.82) vs. RHP Chris Paddack (2-5, 3.58)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Bowden Francis (2-7, 5.84) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (6-2, 2.91)

TORONTO UPDATE

The Blue Jays (33-29) are in second place in the American League East and have won eight of their last 10 games after concluding a 6-1 homestand with a 9-1 victory over Philadelphia on Thursday. The Blue Jays are 22-13 at home and 11-16 on the road this season.

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s career-high on-base streak of 34 consecutive games ended on Thursday when he went 0-for-5. On the season he is hitting .273 with 8 home runs and 28 RBI. ... C Alejandro Kirk is 9-for-19 this month after hitting .365 (27-for-74) in May. On the season he is hitting .305.

Gausman, in his 13th MLB season, is 1-5 with a 6.61 ERA in 13 career starts against the Twins. He was 0-1 in two starts against the Twins last season.

2B Andrés Giménez and C Tyler Heineman were activated from the injured list on Wednesday. Giménez had been sidelined since May 9 with a right quad strain. Heineman was on the 7-day concussion list. ... OF Anthony Santander (left shoulder inflammation), RHP Max Scherzer (right thumb inflammation), RHP Nick Sandlin (right lat strain) and OF Daulton Varsho (left hamstring strain) are out.

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (34-28) return home after going 5-5 on a 10-game, 11-day road trip. The Twins went 1-2 in Tampa, 1-2 in Seattle and 3-1 against the Athletics at Sacramento. After winning the first three games vs. the A’s, the Twins lost the series finale on Thursday 14-3. The loss dropped the Twins to 16-20 on the road this season. ... The Twins, who have an 18-8 record at Target Field this season, are 9-3 against AL East teams.

The Twins went 4-2 against Toronto last season, winning two of three in May in Toronto and two of three Aug. 30-Sept. 1 at Target Field. ... RHP Pablo López (right teres major strain), who was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday, is expected to be sidelined eight to 12 weeks. It is his second stint on the IL this season. He was sidelined from April 9-25 with a right hamstring strain.

SS Carlos Correa (back tightness), who sat out Wednesday and Thursday’s games vs. the A’s, is expected to play Friday. ... LHP Danny Coulombe (left forearm extensor strain), sidelined since May 18, will begin a rehab assignment with the Class AAA Saints on Friday. ... After an off day on Monday, the Twins will play host to the Texas for three games, starting Tuesday.

