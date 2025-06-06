Twins-Blue Jays series preview: Probable starters, injury report, radio-TV information

The Twins went 4-2 against Toronto last season, winning two of three in May in Toronto and two of three Aug. 30-Sept. 1 at Target Field. ... RHP Pablo López (right teres major strain), who was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday, is expected to be sidelined eight to 12 weeks. It is his second stint on the IL this season. He was sidelined from April 9-25 with a right hamstring strain.