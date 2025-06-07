Blue Jays aim to keep win streak going against the Twins

Toronto Blue Jays (34-29, third in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (34-29, second in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (5-4, 3.82 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Paddack (2-5, 3.58 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -130, Blue Jays +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will try to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Minnesota Twins.
Minnesota is 34-29 overall and 18-9 in home games. Twins pitchers have a collective 3.51 ERA, which ranks fifth in the AL.
Toronto has a 34-29 record overall and a 12-16 record in road games. The Blue Jays have a 15-7 record in games when they did not give up a home run.
Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.