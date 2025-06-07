Sports

Blue Jays aim to keep win streak going against the Twins

Toronto Blue Jays (34-29, third in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (34-29, second in the AL Central)

The Associated Press
June 7, 2025 at 8:03AM

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (5-4, 3.82 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Paddack (2-5, 3.58 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -130, Blue Jays +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will try to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota is 34-29 overall and 18-9 in home games. Twins pitchers have a collective 3.51 ERA, which ranks fifth in the AL.

Toronto has a 34-29 record overall and a 12-16 record in road games. The Blue Jays have a 15-7 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 10 doubles, four home runs and 33 RBIs for the Twins. Willi Castro is 11 for 36 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 11 doubles and eight home runs while hitting .274 for the Blue Jays. Addison Barger is 11 for 33 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .253 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Blue Jays: 8-2, .289 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Pablo Lopez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Correa: day-to-day (back), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (forearm), Michael Tonkin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Santander: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (thumb), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (back), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

