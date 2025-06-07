San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers play in game 2 of series

San Diego Padres (36-26, second in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (34-30, third in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:35 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Stephen Kolek (3-1, 3.47 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Brewers: Jose Quintana (4-1, 2.77 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -149, Padres +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Milwaukee has gone 18-11 at home and 34-30 overall. The Brewers have gone 13-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.
San Diego has a 36-26 record overall and a 16-16 record in road games. The Padres have a 26-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.
The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.