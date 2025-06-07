Federal judge approves $2.8B settlement, paving way for US colleges to pay athletes millions

Wilken's ruling comes 11 years after she dealt the first significant blow to the NCAA ideal of amateurism when she ruled in favor of former UCLA basketball player Ed O'Bannon and others who were seeking a way to earn money from the use of their name, image and likeness (NIL) — a term that is now as common in college sports as ''March Madness'' or ''Roll Tide.'' It was just four years ago that the NCAA cleared the way for NIL money to start flowing, but the changes coming are even bigger.