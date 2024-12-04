‘Not charged’ with sexual assault doesn’t mean ‘cleared’

Last month, Pete Hegseth and Matt Gaetz — two men nominated for important Cabinet positions in the incoming administration, though Gaetz has since stepped down from the running — faced reports of prior investigations of sexual assault. The investigation into Hegseth’s conduct centered around one occurrence in 2017 at a California Federation of Republican Women convention, where Hegseth was the keynote speaker, and his accuser was a staffer. The investigation into Gaetz was wide-ranging and included Venmo payments for sex and allegations of sex with underage girls. Both men have leaned into the fact that neither was criminally charged with sexual assault. Both have also proclaimed, in varying ways, that they’ve been “cleared” of all wrongdoing.