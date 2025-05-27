Nepal vows to keep Himalayas safe and clean as it hosts conference for Everest climbers

KATHMANDU, Nepal — Nepal's government said on Tuesday it has a ''duty to protect'' the Himalayas from the risks presented by climate change and the growing numbers of climbers attempting to scale the region's summits, especially Everest.
''The government is strongly committed to support mountaineering in every possible way by keeping climbers safe, by protecting the natural beauty of our peaks and by helping local communities grow alongside the spirit of adventure,'' Nepal's tourism minister Badri Prasad Pandey said.
He was speaking in Kathmandu at a gathering of about 100 climbers from around the world who have successfully tackled Mount Everest. The one-day conference, dubbed the Everest Summiteers Summit, involved discussions on how to protect climbers and the environment.
Attendees expressed concern on the rising numbers of people who crowd Everest to try to scale the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) peak. Veterans have complained how the mountain is becoming crowded and dirty.
Climbers normally spend weeks at base camp to acclimatize to the higher altitude. They make practice runs to the lower camps on Everest before beginning their final attempt on the peak.
Nepal's government last year funded a team of soldiers and Sherpas to remove 11 tons (24,000 pounds) of garbage, four dead bodies and a skeleton from Everest during the climbing season.
''Today, climate change and global warming are putting this future at risk. That is why we must act with care, with wisdom and with a deep sense of respect,'' Pandey said. ''These mountains are sacred, and it is our duty to protect them for the generations yet to come.''
Nepal doesn't have rules on how many days climbers must spend acclimatizing or making practice climbs. The permits to climb Everest, which cost $11,000 each, are valid for 90 days. Climbing season normally wraps up by the end of May, when the weather deteriorates and monsoon season begins.