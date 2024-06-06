This is all getting kind of familiar.

The Lynx's identity this season is defense. But on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, they also had efficient offense, balanced scoring.

Another win.

Bursting from the gate by scoring the first 11 points, the Lynx cruised to a 86-62 victory over the Sparks. They started the first quarter 11-0, the second 7-2, the third 21-8, leading by 28 just past midway through the third quarter.

The Lynx (7-2) now have their first three-game winning streak of the season. The Sparks (2-7) lost their third straight.

Napheesa Collier scored 11 of her 25 points as the Lynx took a 27-12 lead after a quarter. She also had nine rebounds, three assists and two steals. Kayla McBride scored 13, Bridget Carleton scored 15 with seven rebounds. Alanna Smith scored 10 and Courtney Williams nine.

Up 28 in the third, the Lynx were outscored 12-2 to end the third and 10-4 to start the fourth, which drew the Sparks within 12 on two free throws by Dearica Hamby with 6:26 left in the game.

But Los Angeles never got any closer.

Hamby finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

But the story was defense. L.A.'s 26.0% shooting was a season low by a Lynx opponent; Minnesota has held five of its first nine opponents under 40%, winning all five. The Sparks went 0-for-14 on threes in the first half, 4-for-28 for the game.

Collier got going right away, scoring seven points in Minnesota's blazing start. She was 3-for-3 and had a three-point play in the first 2 minutes of the game, forcing a Sparks time out.

It didn't do much good. The Lynx picked up right where they left off. Williams scored five points in a 15-8 run that put the Lynx up 23-8 on Carleton's three with 3:13 left in the quarter.

By the time the quarter ended the Lynx led 27-12. Collier had 11 points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal. The Lynx hit 10 of 16 shots while the Sparks hit five of 21.

In the second quarter the Lynx slowed down a bit, at least on the offensive end. After scoring 27 in the first 10 minutes, they scored 18 in the second on 7-for-16 shooting.

But the Sparks stayed ice cold, and that's why the Lynx pushed their lead to 19 — at 45-26 — by halftime.

Los Angeles had another 5-for-22 quarter, missing all eight three-pointers. Over the first 20 minutes the Sparks managed 22.7% shooting overall. By halftime Collier had 14 points in 14 minutes of playing time, Williams had nine points and Juhász had six. No Sparks player had more than six points.

Another strong start to the third quarter had the Lynx up 28 on Collier's layup with 4:17 left in the third quarter. But the Sparks cut that lead to 18 entering the fourth.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.

