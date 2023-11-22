It may seem a tad early for a "Ted Lasso" reunion but only a Debbie Downer would scowl at seeing the old gang back together. Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple and Brett Goldstein are among the familiar faces popping up in "Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas," now streaming on Apple TV+. Most of the cameos are fleeting (Sudeikis doesn't appear until the very end) although Nick Mohammed goes to great lengths to show his support, even dangling above the stage from wires during an entire number.

They're not the only old friends on hand. Look carefully and you'll see some of Waddingham's co-stars from "Game of Thrones" cheering her on from the London Coliseum crowd. You also get performances from Leslie Odom Jr. and "Hobbit' actor Luke Evans.

Waddingham merits the attention. Those who only know her from that Emmy-winning role in the critically acclaimed "Lasso" may be surprised to hear her belt out "What Christmas Means to Me" and "(Everybody's Waitin' for) The Man With the Bag" with the kind of gusto you get from Mariah Carey and Kelly Clarkson. But she was a bona fide stage star before dazzling viewers on the small screen. Even if there's never another season of "Lasso," she'll continue to score.

Also this week

'The Crown'

One of the great treats in the first few seasons of this Emmy-winning drama was watching how creator Peter Morgan neatly tucked history lessons into the story of Queen Elizabeth II's life. But the series has slowly abandoned much of its early ambition, looking more and more like a standard soap with every passing year. These four new episodes, a lead-up to the release of the final six on Dec. 14, are all about Princess Diana's (Elizabeth Debicki) whirlwind romance with Dodi Fayed, with Dodi's blustery father, Mohamed al-Fayed (Salim Daw), getting more screen time than Prince Philip. Even after the fatal crash, the two love birds appear as ghosts. Only viewers who share Morgan's obsession with Di will appreciate this sixth and final chapter. Netflix

'Mega Turkey Day Marathon Telethon'

"Mystery Science Theatre 3000," the phenomenon created right here in the Twin Cities, is prepared to help you get through the holiday with 24 classic episodes that roast such "classics" as 1958's "The Saga of the Viking Women and Their Voyages to the Waters of the Great Sea Serpent." 8 a.m. Thursday on various platforms. See shoutfactorytvlive.com for a complete list.

'Barbra Streisand: Back to Brooklyn'

Streisand fans who need a break from reading her 900-page memoir may want to check out this 2013 special taped in her hometown, featuring a special appearance from son Jason Gould. The set list includes "Evergreen," "People" and a "Gypsy" medley. 8 p.m. Saturday, TPT

'Bye, Bye Barry'

You don't expect Eminem and Jeff Daniels to appear in a sports documentary, but they're on hand to share their reverence for former Detroit Lions superstar Barry Sanders — and the grief that overwhelmed them when he suddenly retired from the team in 1999. There's footage of some of his most spectacular runs as well as new interviews with Sanders, who comes as close as he ever has to explaining his decision. Prime Video