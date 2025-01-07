Review: In ‘Hard Truths,’ Marianne Jean-Baptiste gives the performance of the year

Part of the brilliance of ''Hard Truths'' is that it drops the audience in the middle of it all, not explaining (but definitely complaining). It's a mystery to everyone, but those closest to her mostly just accept it. What other choice do they have, really? And yet it's a tragedy for all to see Moses and Curtley walk on eggshells through their own lives. Chantelle tries a little harder to get to the heart of it, a central relationship that provides a small but monumentally meaningful arc about visiting their mother's grave and a Mother's Day gathering. It crescendos into an emotional release and a bit of perspective about Pansy's emotional and physical pain that has only intensified since her own mother's passing. But ''Hard Truths'' isn't there to wrap it all up in a bow and leave the audience feeling good and healed. I'll leave the cliffhanger for you to discover and debate (Jean-Baptiste gave her own reading of it).