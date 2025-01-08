Minneapolis taxpayer’s lawsuit over policy protecting minority teachers is dismissed

The provision, Article 15 in the contract which is still in effect, made teachers from “underrepresented” populations exempt from seniority-based layoffs and reassignments and also prioritized them for reinstatements over teachers with more seniority who were not a member of minority populations. The suit listed Rochelle Cox, the former interim superintendent of Minneapolis Public Schools, the district and the Minneapolis school board as defendants. It sought to declare Article 15 and any use of public funds implementing it as illegal.