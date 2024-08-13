Chef Reactions and other content creators are getting ready to descend on the Minnesota State Fair

Tony Cu has become one of Minnesota’s star social media reviewers in the last year — thanks in large part to the State Fair. Before last August, Cu mostly posted cooking videos featuring his own recipes to his 20,000 followers. Though he always wanted to review food, it wasn’t until last year’s fair that he dove in. Immediately, his videos saw a lot of a attention. His first video from the fair last year has now been viewed nearly 4 million times.