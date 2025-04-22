Meghan Trainor to play Minnesota State Fair in 2025, a decade after canceling

Since winning the Grammy for best new artist in 2016 based off “That Bass,” the Massachusetts native has toured very little and only enjoyed moderate radio success with subsequent singles such as “Made You Look” and the Nicki Minaj collaboration “Nice to Meet Ya.” She has stayed busy well beyond music, though, with lots of TV stints (including “Top Chef Family Style” and “Battle of the Cover Bands”) as well as authoring a memoir, “Dear Future Mama,” humorously based off her own experiences becoming a mother.