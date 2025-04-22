Music

Meghan Trainor to play Minnesota State Fair in 2025, a decade after canceling

The “All About That Bass” hitmaker is due at the grandstand on Aug. 22 after being sidelined by a vocal-cord injury in 2015.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 22, 2025 at 2:07PM
It took her 10 years to make up for a canceled gig, but Meghan Trainor is finally all about the Minnesota State Fair again.

The “All About the Bass” hitmaker is the latest headliner announced for the fair’s 2025 grandstand concert series. Her Aug. 22 concert will end the decade-long wait to see her perform at the Great Minnesota Get-Together after she had to call of a 2015 show there due to a vocal-cord hemorrhage.

Tickets for the fair’s first Friday night concert go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. via etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849. Prices range from $56-$91 for reserved seats or $112-$126 for the Party Deck.

Since winning the Grammy for best new artist in 2016 based off “That Bass,” the Massachusetts native has toured very little and only enjoyed moderate radio success with subsequent singles such as “Made You Look” and the Nicki Minaj collaboration “Nice to Meet Ya.” She has stayed busy well beyond music, though, with lots of TV stints (including “Top Chef Family Style” and “Battle of the Cover Bands”) as well as authoring a memoir, “Dear Future Mama,” humorously based off her own experiences becoming a mother.

After announcements for Atmosphere and Avett Brothers concerts over the past two weeks, eight of this year’s grandstand headliners have been announced. Three to go. Here’s how Trainor’s show fits in with the rest of the Minnesota State Fair’s 2025 grandstand schedule:

  • Thursday, Aug. 21: Old Dominion
    • Friday, Aug. 22: Meghan Trainor
      • Saturday, Aug. 23: Atmosphere & Friends
        • Sunday, Aug. 24: Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls
          • Monday, Aug. 25: The Turtles’ Happy Together Tour with Jay and the Americans, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, the Vogues and the Cowsills
            • Tuesday, Aug. 26: Def Leppard
              • Thursday, Aug. 28: Steve Miller and the Rascals
                • Friday, Aug. 29: Avett Brothers and Milk Carton Kids
                  Chris Riemenschneider

                  Critic / Reporter

                  Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough for Prince to shout him out during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

