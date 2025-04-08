Hometown hip-hop heroes to finally headline Minnesota State Fair grandstand in 2025

This will be Atmosphere’s first time headlining a fair grandstand show, despite being popular enough to fill it for almost two decades — and despite performing many times before at the fairgrounds. That’s where the duo and its record label, Rhymesayers Entertainment, hosted many of their Soundset festivals in the 2010s. Those all-hip-hop events would draw 30,000-some fans over Memorial Day weekend and would feature these aforementioned “friends” and many more.