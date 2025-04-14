Bluegrassy hitmakers Avett Brothers added to Minnesota State Fair’s 2025 grandstand lineup

This will be the Avetts’ second time headlining the grandstand series following a well-received appearance in 2015. After issuing their first album in five years last year (self-titled), the North Carolina-reared group — whose previous radio hits include “I and Love and You” and “Kick Drum Heart” — hit town to co-headline Xcel Energy Center in October with their kindred Minnesota cohorts Trampled by Turtles.