Second man charged in shooting that wounded 3 teens moments after State Fair’s final night

A second man has been arrested and charged on allegations that he played a role in the shooting last year of three teens in a school parking lot near the Minnesota State Fair, just before the fair closed on its final day.
Abokor A. Mohamed, 19, of Minneapolis, was arrested Friday on three counts of attempted murder in connection with the gunfire about 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 2 in the 100 block of Snelling Avenue N., just south of the fairgrounds.
Mohamed remains jailed on a preliminary bail amount of $2 million. Scheduling of his first court hearing is pending. Court records do not list an attorney for him.
Musharaf Z. Arab, 19, of Minneapolis, was arrested and charged earlier as an accomplice. Along with the same attempted murder counts, Arab is also charged with two counts of drive-by shooting. He is due in court on May 1.
Minneapolis police announced a few days ago the arrest of a 17-year-old on allegations of participating in the shooting near the State Fair. However, the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office said Friday that only Mohamed and Arab have been charged in that incident so far.
According to the charges:
Officers responded to gunfire at the Dugsi Academy charter school and found one teenager there with a gunshot wound to his leg. He told police he had been at the fair and didn’t know why anyone would want to hurt him.
The officers found 53 spent casings nearby. Analysis of the casings determined they were shot by three different guns.