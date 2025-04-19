State Fair

Second man charged in shooting that wounded 3 teens moments after State Fair’s final night

The gunfire erupted just south of the fairgrounds.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 19, 2025 at 4:29PM
Police vehicles remained at the intersection of Midway Parkway and Snelling Ave. near the main entrance to the Minnesota State Fair grounds late Monday night after a shooting and a person reportedly was hit by a car near the same location.
St. Paul police help patrol during the Minnesota State Fair. (Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A second man has been arrested and charged on allegations that he played a role in the shooting last year of three teens in a school parking lot near the Minnesota State Fair, just before the fair closed on its final day.

Abokor A. Mohamed, 19, of Minneapolis, was arrested Friday on three counts of attempted murder in connection with the gunfire about 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 2 in the 100 block of Snelling Avenue N., just south of the fairgrounds.

Mohamed remains jailed on a preliminary bail amount of $2 million. Scheduling of his first court hearing is pending. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Musharaf Z. Arab, 19, of Minneapolis, was arrested and charged earlier as an accomplice. Along with the same attempted murder counts, Arab is also charged with two counts of drive-by shooting. He is due in court on May 1.

Minneapolis police announced a few days ago the arrest of a 17-year-old on allegations of participating in the shooting near the State Fair. However, the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office said Friday that only Mohamed and Arab have been charged in that incident so far.

According to the charges:

Officers responded to gunfire at the Dugsi Academy charter school and found one teenager there with a gunshot wound to his leg. He told police he had been at the fair and didn’t know why anyone would want to hurt him.

The officers found 53 spent casings nearby. Analysis of the casings determined they were shot by three different guns.

Police were notified of two other teenagers who were shot during the same incident and arrived at HCMC by private vehicle. One was shot in the leg and the other in the neck. They also told police they had no reason to believe anyone would want to hurt them.

Surveillance video shows three people getting out of a car parked under the Snelling Avenue overpass, firing guns and hitting the three teens. The shooters then get back in the car and drive off.

The same car showed up about three hours later at a gas station in Little Canada. Shots from multiple guns were fired, but no one was wounded.

Investigators tied the car to Arab, and met with him and his attorney on Dec. 31. Arab identified the people who were in his car at the time of the State Fair shooting, including Mohamed.

Arab said Mohamed had gathered the group to hunt down Muddy Boys gang members. Their primary target was a well-known member who got in a fight with Arab in 2022 and caused other problems as well.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

