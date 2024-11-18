Five extra points: ‘Bad Sam’ Darnold, Titans run game kept in check while officials keep busy

“Good Sam” Darnold had only one bad throw — an overthrown deep ball to Jordan Addison that was overly cautious but still better than another pick — in 32 attempts while stifling “Bad Sam” from Weeks 9-10 in Sunday’s 23-13 victory at Tennessee. Darnold was on target on all 17 first-half throws, completing 12 for 148 yards and a touchdown. His second half – 8-of-15 for 98 yards – was sabotaged by Jalen Nailor dropping a perfect deep ball that should have been a 46-yard touchdown. Darnold had 12 incompletions, but he placed the ball well and was risk averse without being timid on 31 throws. Defenders made some good plays, like breaking up a fade to Justin Jefferson on second-and-goal from the 1. Some incompletions were smart throws, like the wide deep ball that a blanketed Addison almost caught in bounds inside the 5. Darnold didn’t force the ball to Jefferson. Four of Jefferson’s six catches — including gains of 31 and 25 yards — were on-target throws that came with Darnold under pressure.