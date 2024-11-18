Five extra points: ‘Bad Sam’ Darnold, Titans run game kept in check while officials keep busy
The Vikings quarterback was more good than bad, Tennessee QB Will Levis came up big but not enough and flags were flying frequently in Nashville.
“Good Sam” Darnold had only one bad throw — an overthrown deep ball to Jordan Addison that was overly cautious but still better than another pick — in 32 attempts while stifling “Bad Sam” from Weeks 9-10 in Sunday’s 23-13 victory at Tennessee. Darnold was on target on all 17 first-half throws, completing 12 for 148 yards and a touchdown. His second half – 8-of-15 for 98 yards – was sabotaged by Jalen Nailor dropping a perfect deep ball that should have been a 46-yard touchdown. Darnold had 12 incompletions, but he placed the ball well and was risk averse without being timid on 31 throws. Defenders made some good plays, like breaking up a fade to Justin Jefferson on second-and-goal from the 1. Some incompletions were smart throws, like the wide deep ball that a blanketed Addison almost caught in bounds inside the 5. Darnold didn’t force the ball to Jefferson. Four of Jefferson’s six catches — including gains of 31 and 25 yards — were on-target throws that came with Darnold under pressure.
2. Run defense stymies Levis
Will Levis, on the other hand, had 11 bad throws, including a batted ball and an interception by Harrison Smith. It’s understandable. A, Levis isn’t good. And B, he had no running game after the 8:30 mark of the first quarter. Levis had a 10-yard run at that point to give the Titans 21 yards on six carries. They had 13 more carries for only 12 yards as the No. 2-ranked run defense slammed the door. Six Vikings combined for 10 tackles for loss, five on running plays. Tennessee’s running backs had 15 yards on 12 carries with a long of 4.
3. Officials take down Titans
Tennessee didn’t lose this game because of the officiating. But … two bad calls in a two-minute stretch in the second quarter sure did wreck the Titans’ momentum and coach Brian Callahan’s serenity. Trailing 7-3, Titans safety Mike Brown was flagged for unnecessary roughness when he delivered what should have been a legal blow to Addison’s chest to break up a pass on fourth-and-goal from the 1. It’s football, and roughness was required, and Brown didn’t target the head. The Vikings went on to score a touchdown on the next play and regain control of the game. Tennessee’s ensuing possession was a three-and-out. The Vikings were gifted 15 yards when linebacker James Williams was mistakenly flagged for a horsecollar tackle. The Vikings used the yardage en route to a 40-yard field goal and a 13-point lead. Tennessee had 13 penalties for 91 yards. The Vikings three for 35.
4. Five sacks, but … six explosives?!
The Vikings had five sacks as defensive coordinator Brian Flores often bamboozled Levis and his linemen with confusing fronts and rush combinations. That was to be expected. This was, after all, the 31st-ranked passing offense. What wasn’t expected: Levis hitting on six explosive passes (16-plus yards) and having two more nullified by illegal formation penalties on right tackle Isaiah Prince, who was deemed to be set too deep in what’s been a point of emphasis for officials this year. Prince’s first infraction was a borderline call that negated a 51-yard touchdown pass. Levis – yes, Levis – had completions of 16, 19 on first-and-20, 21, 30, 33 and, oh yeah, 98 for a TD.
5. Pat Jones II is going to get paid
Quiet Pat Jones II had five sacks in his first 42 NFL games. He has seven in 10 games this year after his third two-sack game of the season. His first sack – on third-and-4 at the Vikings 6 – came when he lined up outside and destroyed Prince in a three-man rush. His second sack – on fourth-and-4 with 8:36 left – came when he lined up inside and destroyed right guard Dillon Radunz, a Becker High grad, on a four-man rush. Jones hit Levis three other times. This young man knows how to handle a contract year.
