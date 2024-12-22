After pulling into a tie for the NFC North lead on Monday night, the Vikings will try to remain in control of their own destiny as they look for their first win in Seattle since 2006. They’ll see a Seahawks team that’s also tied for the lead in its division, in the first of three matchups to close the regular season against teams the Vikings could face again in the playoffs. By winning their final three games, the Vikings would guarantee themselves the NFC North title, and would have a good chance to claim the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs.