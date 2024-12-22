After pulling into a tie for the NFC North lead on Monday night, the Vikings will try to remain in control of their own destiny as they look for their first win in Seattle since 2006. They’ll see a Seahawks team that’s also tied for the lead in its division, in the first of three matchups to close the regular season against teams the Vikings could face again in the playoffs. By winning their final three games, the Vikings would guarantee themselves the NFC North title, and would have a good chance to claim the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs.
Live: Vikings seek a rare win in Seattle with playoff position on the line vs. the Seahawks
The Vikings, tied for the NFC North lead, play the Seahawks, tied for the NFC West lead, in the first of three games against teams Minnesota could face in the playoffs.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 22, 2024 at 8:35PM
- Kickoff: 3:05 p.m. Sunday
- Where: Lumen Field, Seattle
- TV: Fox
- Radio: KFAN-FM 100.3; SiriusXM 381, 820 (Vikings), 226, 828 (Seahawks)
- Line: Vikings by 3
Check back here often for live updates and analysis:
