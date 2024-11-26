That’s where the Vikings struggled at times Sunday. Jones lost the ball at the Bears 1 after he was stripped by former teammate Jonathan Owens, costing the Vikings an early chance to take the lead and neutralize the crowd. After Jordan Addison’s 69-yard catch brought the Vikings to the Bears 8 in the third quarter, they turned to Romo for a 40-yard field goal after a missed assignment led to a 5-yard loss on a Jones run and Darnold was sacked on second down. Brandon Powell’s offensive pass interference penalty nullified a 40-yard touchdown to Jefferson that would have restored a two-TD lead in the fourth quarter; Darnold had to throw for 90 yards on the overtime drive to overcome the sack he took while hunting a big play and two penalties.