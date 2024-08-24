The Vikings returned to Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday for the first time since that four-turnover, six-point defeat, and wrapped up an undefeated preseason with a 26-3 victory over the Eagles. Jaren Hall’s early interception was overturned by a Cooper DeJean illegal contact call, and J.J. McCarthy threw an interception in his first series in the preseason opener against the Raiders. But the McCarthy pick was the Vikings’ only turnover of the preseason, and after a year where the Vikings lost 15 fumbles, they didn’t lose one in the exhibition season.